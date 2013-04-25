WASHINGTON, April 25 Raytheon Co Chief
Executive William Swanson on Thursday said he expected top
Pentagon leaders to try to protect programs to develop new
weapons despite additional budget cuts that took effect on March
1.
Swanson told defense analysts that he recently raised
concerns that new program "starts" could suffer in the current
budget climate with Deputy Defense Secretary Ashton Carter, but
received assurances that Pentagon leaders understood the
importance of continuing to develop new technologies.
Swanson said Raytheon was well-prepared to deal with the
additional budget cuts that took effect March 1, which he
described as "a speed bump .. that we think we forecasted
correctly."
He said he was confident that the company would achieve its
full-year revenue outlook despite the expected decline in U.S.
bookings associated with the additional budget cuts. "If the
international comes in stronger, that's even better," he said,
referring to the company's current forecast of a one-to-one book
to bill ratio.