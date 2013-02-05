MOSCOW Feb 5 Indebted Russian grain and sugar producer Razgulay said it plans to sell additional shares as part of efforts to improve its financial position.

The company plans to issue up to 565.4 million new shares and is in talks with potential investors, Razgulay said in a statement.

Last month, Russian state development bank VEB, the company's main creditor, took a 20 percent stake by exchanging some of the debt it held for shares, which originated in a share issue in August.

At that time, Razgulay raised 1.12 billion roubles ($37.3 million) by selling new shares at 35 roubles each, mostly to a unit of the company, which then sold them to VEB.

Razgulay declined to say whether VEB was planning to buy into the new share issue.

Shares in Razgulay fell by 2.42 percent to 15.31 roubles by 0800 GMT, underperforming a broad market index.

Avangard Asset Management has a stake of nearly 25 percent in Razgulay. Some 14 percent is held by Razgulay itself, and the company's founder Igor Potapenko is also a shareholder.

($1 = 30.0180 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Jane Baird)