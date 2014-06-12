By Elizabeth Dilts
NEW YORK, June 12 RBC Wealth Management, a
division of the Royal Bank of Canada , said on
Thursday it hired a Morgan Stanley executive director to lead
its new southern region complex in Atlanta.
Christopher Anderson joined RBC as complex director for the
southern region on Monday after 20 years at Morgan Stanley,
where he was executive director and regional business
development manager for the southern region.
Anderson, an Atlanta native, will lead the complex from
there, managing seven offices with 45 financial advisers. The
region's complex was previously based in Richmond, Virginia, and
led by Kevin Williams. Williams will stay on as branch manager
there.
Anderson said the complex moved to Atlanta because the
brokerage is hoping to tap into "the money center in the
southeast."
"Our market share in the southeast is low relative to other
territories," Anderson said.
Moving the complex to Atlanta brings RBC's regional complex
closer to recruiting and business resources, Anderson said, like
the city's respected colleges and the headquarters for several
international businesses.
Atlanta is headquarters for several Fortune 500 companies
such as The Coca-Cola Company, Home Depot Inc. and
Delta Air Lines Inc..
Toronto-based RBC, Canada's largest retail bank and the one
most focused on wealth management, has set its sights on global
wealth management as a key driver for growth. RBC Wealth
Management has about 2,000 advisers managing more than $235
billion in client assets.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)