TORONTO Nov 2 Royal Bank of Canada, the country's most valuable company, said its $5 billion deal to buy Los Angeles-based City National Corp gives it the option to evaluate other U.S. acquisitions over the medium to long term, its top executive said on Monday.

However, the company is currently focused on organic growth and not looking for deals in the short term, Chief Executive Dave McKay said in an interview.

RBC could look at other deals that boost its U.S. asset management business and increase its geographic reach, he said. There might be an opportunity to acquire alternative asset management platforms, particularly real estate, he said.

"(The City National deal) gives us a strategic option over the medium to longer term to deploy capital to acquisitions that enhance the franchise," McKay said.

"We now have a strategic option with a footprint on the ground that gives us more flexibility and more capability to look at other alternatives," he said. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Andrew Hay)