WASHINGTON, April 2 The U.S. futures regulator
accused the Royal Bank of Canada of running a "trading
scheme of massive proportion" to gain lucrative Canadian tax
benefits.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's civil lawsuit
alleges that a small group of senior RBC employees created and
managed a "wash trading" strategy in which they improperly
coordinated to allow subsidiaries of the bank to buy and sell
stock futures without taking a position in the market.
The CFTC said the scheme lasted from at least June 2007 to
May 2010 and involved hundreds of millions of dollars in trades.
The lawsuit, filed on Monday in the Southern District of New
York, also said RBC concealed and made false statements about
its wash trading scheme to the futures exchange CME Group Inc
.
Wash trades, the simultaneous and offsetting purchase and
sale of a contract, are banned under U.S. futures law. The CFTC
did not name any RBC employees in its complaint.
RBC called the allegations "absurd" and said the CFTC and
the exchanges reviewed and monitored the trades in question.
"RBC's trading was permissible in 2005, and it is
permissible today under the CFTC's published guidance," Elisa
Barsotti, a spokeswoman for RBC, said in a statement.
"This lawsuit is meritless, and we will rigorously defend
ourselves against such baseless allegations."
Barsotti said the bank had taken no action against any RBC
employees with regard to the trades, as it disagrees with the
charges made against it.
The lawsuit comes as the CFTC tries to strike an image as a
tougher enforcer, especially after it was criticized for not
raising more red flags about collapsed futures brokerage MF
Global.
The CFTC and other investigators are searching for an
estimated $1.6 billion in missing customer funds that were held
in accounts with MF Global.
"The notion of bringing the case and trumpeting it as the
largest 'wash trade' case they have brought, clearly is designed
as an opportunity to send the message that they are on the job,"
said Geoffrey Aronow, former enforcement director at the CFTC
and a partner at Bingham McCutchen.
WASH TRADES ON WATCH
The CFTC has filed and settled a handful of complaints
against firms for wash sales, levying fines usually in the
hundreds of thousands of dollars against gas, electric and other
companies engaged in futures trading.
The RBC case is the CFTC's biggest by notional trade value,
the agency said.
The CFTC said the trades in narrow-based stock index futures
and single stock futures were pre-arranged among RBC and two
subsidiaries and then executed as "block" trades on OneChicago.
The lawsuit claims that RBC and its affiliates bought and
sold stocks in U.S. and Canadian companies, and took opposing
bets on futures written on those same stocks.
The CFTC asserted that the goal of the trades was to earn an
undisclosed amount in Canadian tax credits, while limiting
market exposure.
Barsotti declined to comment on whether the trades in
question were structured to realize Canadian tax credits, as
alleged in the lawsuit.
"A fundamental purpose of the futures markets is to provide
an arm's-length mechanism for market participants to discover
prices and shift risks associated with products traded in those
markets," CFTC enforcement director David Meister said in a
statement.
"As we allege, RBC not only designed and executed a wash
sale scheme that undermined that purpose, it went a step further
and misled the exchange into believing that its conduct was
lawful."
The CFTC proposed guidance in 2004 and 2008 to give market
participants a clear understanding of what block trades are
appropriate between affiliates, but never finalized the
guidance.
The CFTC is seeking civil monetary penalties and a permanent
injunction against further violations of the Commodity Exchange
Act and the CFTC's regulations.
Spokespersons for the Ontario Securities Commission and the
Canadian Revenue Agency were not immediately available to
comment on the matter.
