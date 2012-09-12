LONDON, Sept 12 (IFR) - Royal Bank of Canada, the country's
largest bank, is poised to sell the first SEC-registered covered
bond in the US market this week, according to a lead manager
mandated for the offering.
The bank had been expected to bring a deal in late August
following its pre-earnings blackout period, however a banker
explained that the issuer wanted to wait for the restructuring
of its business units to be complete.
As part of the changes, RBC said on Wednesday it will
dissolve its international banking unit, following the sale of
its U.S. retail bank, a deal that closed earlier this year. The
reshuffle will take effect at the end of October.
The deal will open up the widest possible investor base to
the Canadian borrower, which it hopes will reduce its funding
costs by as much as 15bp.
Lead managers RBC, Morgan Stanley, RBS and Toronto Dominion
are looking at outstanding dollar issues from Canadian banks to
calculate relative value for the new deal, which market sources
suggest is likely to be a five-year.
CMHC-backed covered bonds from other Canadian banks have
tightened by around 10bp following the news in April that the
Canadian government will prohibit them from using insured
mortgages in their cover pools.
"We would expect this new issue to come around 10bp wide of
where Canadian covered bonds with insured mortgages would
price," said a banker.
TD's outstanding 2017s were bid at a z-spread of plus 27bp
on Wednesday which would indicate a new deal from RBC would come
in the mid-30s range.
COMPLEXITY AND BUREAUCRACY
Because of the complexity and bureaucracy involved in
obtaining SEC registration, other Canadian banks are unlikely to
follow in RBC's footsteps, although certain UK and European
banks that are already SEC-registered are said to be watching
the process closely.
SEC-registered covered paper will be eligible for inclusion
in major bond indices, which bankers think should bring more
investor focus to the product and increase liquidity in the
secondary market.
The new supply will be issued under the bank's existing
covered bond programme and will be backed by the same cover pool
that currently supports bonds issued by the bank.