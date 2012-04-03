TORONTO, April 3 Royal Bank of Canada said on Tuesday it agreed to acquire the 50 percent stake in RBC Dexia that it does not already own from its joint-venture partner Banque Internationale à Luxembourg S. A. for 837.5 million euros (C$1.1 billion).

RBC Dexia provides fund and pension administration, shareholder services and treasury services to institutional investors.

RBC, Canada's No. 1 bank, said it expects the acquisition to be moderately boost its earnings in 2013.

(Reporting By Euan Rocha)