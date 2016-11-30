Nov 30 The asset management unit of Royal Bank of Canada said on Wednesday it had appointed four new executives to strengthen its U.S. institutional sales team.

RBC Global Asset Management (GAM) said it named Linh Pham DiPippa managing director of institutional sales in the United States. DiPippa will join RBC from asset manager BlackRock Inc's institutional client business.

Michael Poremba was named managing director of consultant relations in the U.S., RBC GAM said. Poremba had previously worked in consultant relations roles with investment management firms Neuberger Berman and Franklin Templeton.

Tessa Shakon will join RBC GAM in the U.S. as senior analyst for alternative sales. Shakon was previously an analyst at consulting firm Mercer's research team covering fixed income and real estate.

RBC GAM said Jason Pasquinelli will join as senior consultant relations manager. Pasquinelli was previously vice president of consultant relations at financial services company Northern Trust Corp.

RBC GAM said it had doubled the size of its U.S. institutional sales unit of 22 professionals over the past five years. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)