Nov 16 RBC Wealth Management has hired a veteran Morgan Stanley Smith Barney manager to head its New York area office branches, the firm said on Wednesday.

John Moran, a 28-year industry veteran, joined RBC's Avenue of the Americas office on Monday, replacing former director Richard Franchella, who left the firm in mid-October.

Moran said he made the move because he preferred the organizational structure of RBC Wealth, which he described as "less bureaucratic" than that of his previous firm.

RBC Wealth Management, which currently has about 2,000 financial advisers, is a division of the Royal Bank of Canada (RY.N) and has more than $227 billion assets under management.

"The flat management structure of RBC Wealth Management allows us the flexibility to make local decisions," Moran said in an interview.

"The role might be similar on paper, but the opportunities are much more significant given some of the flexibility and authority we have," he said.

Moran was previously a managing director for Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in Florham Park, New Jersey, where he spent most of his career.

He started out with Citigroup (C.N) in the early 1990s and stayed with the firm after the merger of Morgan Stanley's (MS.N) wealth management unit and Citi's Smith Barney in 2009.

In his new role, Moran said he plans to add more financial advisers to his team.

He will oversee nearly 60 financial advisers and 46 additional RBC employees serving clients in four branches, including Hampton Bays, Jericho, Midtown and Southampton.

