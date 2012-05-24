* Ex-items EPS C$1.17 vs Wall Street view C$1.18
* Takes C$202 mln loss on Dexia JV acquisition
* Stronger Canadian banking and cap markets income
May 24 Royal Bank of Canada reported a 7
percent decline in quarterly earnings as an acquisition-related
loss obscured strength in its domestic banking and capital
markets-related businesses.
RBC, Canada's largest bank, said on Thursday that net income
from continuing operations was C$1.56 billion ($1.52 billion),
or C$1.01 a share, in the second quarter ended April 30,
compared with C$1.68 billion, or C$1.10 a share, a year earlier.
Continuing operations exclude results from RBC's U.S. retail
bank, which it agreed to sell last year.
Excluding certain items, RBC earned C$1.17 a share. Analysts
on average had expected C$1.18, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Canadian banking income rose 5 percent to C$937 million due
to stronger loan and deposit volumes, while capital markets
income climbed 11 percent to C$449 million, spurred by higher
trading and investment banking revenue.
RBC's international banking division took a C$196 million
loss due to the acquisition of the 50 percent of its joint
venture with Franco-Belgian lender Dexia that it did
not already own.
The company took a C$202 million after-tax loss on the deal
as the purchase price forced it to write down the value of the
stake it already owned.
($1 = C$1.0283)
