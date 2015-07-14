ZURICH, July 14 Swiss bank Syz & Co said it
would buy Royal Bank of Canada's Swiss private bank,
including 10 billion Swiss francs ($10.5 billion) under
management, the latest move by a foreign bank to exit
Switzerland.
Geneva-based Syz, which is privately held, didn't disclose a
purchase price for the RBC unit, which is mainly active in Latin
America, Africa and the Middle East.
"These are complementary markets for Syz Group, which will
manage nearly 40 billion francs in assets," the Geneva-based
bank said.
RBC said it was exiting Switzerland in order to streamline
its private banking activities.
"The decision to sell RBC Suisse fits with our stated
long-term growth strategy to build a focused global wealth
management business that serves high net worth and ultra high
net worth clients in priority markets from our hubs in North
America, the British Isles and Asia," said George Lewis, group
head of the Toronto-based bank's wealth management and insurance
arm.
Syz is best known for a range of Oyster-branded funds but
has to contend with the costs of increased regulation associated
with various tax crackdowns that are piling pressure on smaller
players in the Swiss banking sector to sell up or close down.
"This acquisition allows Syz to extend its international
footprint to raise its profitability and to deliver significant
synergies," Syz said.
($1 = 0.9514 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Mark Potter)