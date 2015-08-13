Aug 12 Royal Bank of Canada has hired a
new semiconductor investment banker, John McClure, who joins
from Intel Corp, according to an internal memo and the
banker's LinkedIn page.
McLure, who is a managing director, has started his new role
at RBC's San Francisco office and reports to technology group
co-heads Michal Katz and Michael Carter. He will lead the
Canadian bank's U.S. semiconductors and electronics practice.
A spokeswoman for RBC confirmed the contents of the memo.
McClure, who was 14 years of experience in the semiconductor
industry, most recently worked at Intel as director of strategy
and marketing for advanced driving technologies. He has also
held corporate development roles at Global Foundries and Applied
Materials, according to the memo.
Semiconductor dealmaking has reached $79.7 billion so far
this year, already surpassing every full year on record, with
the exception of 2000, when M&A in the sector hit $115.5
billion.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by David Gregorio)