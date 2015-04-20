April 20 RBC Wealth Management, part of Royal Bank of Canada, hired three Morgan Stanley financial advisers at a suburban Pittsburgh brokerage office.

Brian Friday, Richard Bondi and Eric Gregory will join RBC's new office in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, from Morgan Stanley, where they jointly managed $258.5 million in client assets and produced about $1.9 million in revenue, RBC said.

A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman was not immediately able to confirm the departures.

This is the second group of brokers that RBC hired from Morgan Stanley's Upper St Clair, Pennsylvania branch in just over six months. Deborah Sullivan and Christine Saitta left Morgan Stanley and joined the RBC office in Sewickley, Pennsylvania in October. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)