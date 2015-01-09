Jan 9 RBC Wealth Management appointed Antony
Johnson as head of distribution, RBC Wealth Management -
International.
Johnson will lead the division's private client distribution
teams, including the relationship managers in the UK and Channel
Islands-based private client wealth management and trust teams.
He was previously global head, sales and distribution at RBC
Investor and Treasury Services.
Johnson will assume his new role in March and will be based
in London. He will report to Stuart Rutledge, CEO, RBC Wealth
Management, International.
