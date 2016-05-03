May 3 John Reed, a managing director in equity
syndicate at Deutsche Bank has left the German bank
to join Royal Bank of Canada, people familiar with the
matter said this week.
Spokespeople for RBC and Deutsche Bank declined comment.
At Deutsche Bank, Reed worked on the equities syndicate
desk, focusing on several sectors inclding technology and
healthcare. Last year, he was named one of the leaders for the
bank's private growth capital group, which manages private
fundraising.
RBC has been on several technology IPOs over the past
several months, including serving as lead underwriter on
cloud-based email management company Mimecast LTD and
underwriter on payment processor Square Inc
