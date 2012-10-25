UPDATE 1-Chipmaker TowerJazz sees further growth in 2017 after record 2016
* CEO says pursuing multiple M&A opportunities in China (Adds details, CEO comments)
Oct 25 Royal Bank of Canada on Thursday sold $1 million of global medium-term notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. RBC, Goldmans Sachs and National Australia Bank were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: RBC AMT $1 BLN COUPON 0.8 PCT MATURITY 10/30/2015 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.976 FIRST PAY 04/30/2013 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD 0.808 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/30/2012 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 37.5 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
* CEO says pursuing multiple M&A opportunities in China (Adds details, CEO comments)
OSLO, Feb 13 More than 100 Norwegian banks will become co-owners of the Vipps electronic payments app in a bid to fend off competition from Nordic rivals and the likes of Facebook, Apple and Google, the banks said on Monday.
SAO PAULO, Feb 13 BB Seguridade Participações SA forecast slower profit growth this year, reflecting the impact of Brazil's three-year recession and rapidly declining interest rates on the state-controlled insurer.