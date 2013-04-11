TORONTO, April 11 The head of Royal Bank of
Canada apologized to employees on Thursday in a move to
quell a media firestorm over the bank's plan to outsource jobs,
and to assure Canadians that the nation's largest bank complies
with labor regulations.
"I want to apologize to the employees affected by this
outsourcing arrangement as we should have been more sensitive
and helpful to them," RBC Chief Executive Gord Nixon said in an
"Open Letter to Canadians" on Thursday.
RBC, which is also Canada's largest public company, has been
heavily criticized following revelations of its relationship
with U.S. outsourcing firm iGate and a report that
iGate used temporary foreign worker visas as it worked to
replace a few dozen staff at the bank's Toronto investor
services division.
The bank said it trusted iGate to comply with local
regulations, and iGate said in a statement to Reuters that its
hiring practices were fully compliant with Canadian law.
But the revelations, in a report last week by the Canadian
Broadcasting Corporation, triggered an investigation by the
Conservative Government into the use of the visas.
Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday the purpose
of the program was just to relieve acute and temporary labor
shortages. With RBC's actions raising concerns that the program
was being used to replace Canadian employees with foreign
workers, Harper said the government would ensure the program
would not be abused.
"The reality is in this country ... there are occupations
and there are circumstances where there is an absolute labor
shortage and certain employers need to find workers from outside
the country," Harper told reporters at an appearance in Calgary,
Alberta. "But this is not supposed to have a purpose beyond that
and we will make sure it is not used for purposes beyond that."
The report sparked outrage in social media sites such as
Twitter and Facebook over the bank's plan to outsource work to
California-based iGate, which operates mainly in India.
In the letter, Nixon said the bank has complied with
regulations and that affected employees would be offered
comparable job opportunities within the bank.
"We are reviewing our supplier arrangements and policies
with continued focus on Canadian jobs and prosperity," he said,
adding that the bank's Canadian client call centers would remain
in Canada. He said RBC employs over 57,000 in Canada.
While the bank's reputation may have taken a hit this week,
its share price remained steadfast on the week, adding 3 percent
over the past four sessions.