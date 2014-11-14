NEW YORK Nov 14 RBC Wealth Management, the U.S. brokerage arm of Royal Bank of Canada, said it had hired Paul J. Pallo, Jeffrey Laster and Frederick Levine from Oppenheimer & Co in Florham Park, New Jersey.

The team, which had its first day at RBC on Nov. 3, had managed $151 million in assets at Oppenheimer and produced $1.8 million in annual revenue, according to a statement from RBC on Thursday.

Steven Ornstein, who manages the RBC branches in this part of New Jersey and who recruited Pallo, Laster and Levine, said they were looking to move because they wanted to work more with retirement assets and 401(k)s, and they wanted a firm that would give them support to expand that area of their business.

The three advisers were not immediately available for comment.

Oppenheimer declined to comment directly on the team's move, but spokesman Stefan Prelog said in an emailed statement that the firm continues to attract advisors "and maintains one of the highest retention rates." (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)