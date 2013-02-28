* Stronger capital markets income and loan volume drives
results
* Profit tops estimates
* Dividend increased by 5 percent
TORONTO, Feb 28 Royal Bank of Canada
reported a stronger-than-expected 12 percent rise in quarterly
profit on Thursday on the back of stronger loan growth and
capital markets income, prompting the bank to raise its dividend
by 5 percent.
The bank, Canada's largest, earned C$2.07 billion ($2.05
billion), or C$1.36 a share, in the first quarter ended Jan 31.
That compares with a year-earlier profit of C$1.86 billion, or
C$1.22 a share.
Excluding special items, the bank earned C$1.38 a share,
beating analysts' expectations of C$1.31, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The profit gain was driven by a 25 percent rise in capital
markets income, which benefited from higher U.S. lending and
loan syndication as well as merger and acquisition activity. The
division, which RBC has been expanding in the United States and
Europe in recent years, earned C$464 million.
Retail banking income rose 11 percent to C$1.12 billion,
with loan volume growth offsetting narrower lending spreads as
interest rates remained at historical lows.
Canada's banks have been bracing for a sharp slowdown in
retail banking growth due to a cooling housing market, more
frugal borrowing trends among consumers, and low interest rates.
RBC's wealth management income increased 24 percent to C$233
million, helped by rallying markets in late 2012 and early 2013.
The bank raised its dividend by 3 Canadian cents to 63
Canadian cents a share.