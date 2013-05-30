UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
TORONTO May 30 Royal Bank of Canada said on Thursday that its quarterly profit rose 26 percent on stronger lending volumes and lower loan-loss provisions.
The bank, Canada's largest, said it earned C$1.94 billion ($1.87 billion), or C$1.27 a share, in the second quarter ended April 30.
That compares with a year-earlier profit of C$1.53 billion, or 99 Canadian cents a share, that included a C$202 million after-tax charge for the acquisition of the 50 percent stake of the RBC Dexia joint venture that it did not already own.
Excluding a restructuring charge, the bank earned C$1.31 a share in the latest quarter, matching analysts' estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Personal and commercial banking income rose 12 percent to C$1.1 billion, as loan and deposit growth benefited from the acquisition in February of auto lender Ally Financial.
Income from RBC's capital markets division, which the bank has been expanding in the United States and Europe in recent years, rose 4 percent to C$386 million. Wealth management income climbed 6 percent to C$225 million.
Provisions for bad loans fell to C$288 million from C$348 million.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.