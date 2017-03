TORONTO Aug 29 Royal Bank of Canada reported a higher quarterly profit on Thursday, as higher consumer loan volumes and wealth management fees more than offset a drop in fixed-income trading revenue.

The bank, Canada's largest, also raised its quarterly dividend by 6 percent to 67 Canadian cents per share.

Toronto-based RBC earned C$2.3 billion ($2.19 billion), or C$1.52 a share, in the third quarter ended July 31, compared with C$2.2 billion, or C$1.47 a share, a year earlier.