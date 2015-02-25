(Adds interview with RBC CFO, stock reaction)
By Jeffrey Hodgson
TORONTO Feb 25 Royal Bank of Canada,
the country's top lender, posted a better-than-expected
quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven by significant gains in
its personal and commercial banking and capital markets
businesses.
The results boosted its stock and, combined with
stronger-than-expected earnings from National Bank of Canada
, improved sentiment towards Canadian banks in general.
Investors had sold off the sector on Tuesday after Bank of
Montreal reported weaker-than-expected results.
RBC, which also hiked its dividend, said net income at its
capital markets business rose 18 percent to C$594 million
($477.84 million) as the impact of last year's surprise oil
price drop became clearer to traders.
"There was a shock on the oil prices, but then the impact it
had on other markets was a little more measured, in that once
people digested the information, it sort of went back to normal
spreads," Chief Financial Officer Janice Fukakusa told Reuters.
"That's sort of good volatility."
RBC shares rose almost 3 percent to C$77.25 in Toronto,
while National shares gained 2 percent to C$47.92.
RBC's net income rose to C$2.46 billion, or C$1.65 a share,
in its first quarter, ended Jan. 31, from C$2.09 billion, or
C$1.38 a share, a year earlier.
The bank said its cash diluted earnings per share were
C$1.67. Analysts, on average, had expected C$1.58, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"The net result is that (Royal) still handily beat
consensus, which is still a positive against BMO's results,"
Barclays Capital analyst John Aiken said in a note to clients.
RBC said personal and commercial banking net income jumped
17 percent to C$1.26 billion. Fukakusa said the bank wants to
see expenses at this division increase at a slower pace than
revenue, and would use such measures as not replacing some
retiring and departing workers to help achieve this.
She added that while there was a slowdown in some consumer
lending markets, the bank is not relaxing its underwriting
standards.
Wealth management net income fell 2 percent to C$230
million, hurt by additional restructuring costs related to RBC's
U.S. and international wealth management businesses.
RBC said it had set aside C$270 million for credit losses, 8
percent less than a year earlier.
The bank raised its quarterly dividend payout by 2 Canadian
cents a share to 77 Canadian cents.
($1=$1.24 Canadian)
(With additional reporting by Euan Rocha in Toronto and
Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza, W Simon
and Peter Galloway)