* Royal Bank of Canada considers payment systems, online
bank
* Canada's No.1 bank eyes international wealth management
assets
* RBC sold U.S. consumer bank for loss two years ago
Feb 28 Royal Bank of Canada is seeking
ways to re-enter U.S. consumer banking just two years after the
Canadian lender took a C$1.6 billion ($1.56 billion) loss from
the sale its money-losing U.S. retail bank network.
Speaking to reporters after the lender's annual general
meeting in Calgary, Chief Executive Gord Nixon said RBC was
looking for opportunities to build a presence in internet
banking and payment systems, rather than simply buying a U.S.
consumer bank.
"We've been looking (for) an opportunity to look at the U.S.
through a very different lens, given the fact that our industry
is going to transform so much from a technology perspective," he
told reporters following the meeting, which took place on the
same day the bank released first-quarter results.
Nixon was vague on details but said there was plenty of room
for new players in the payment space.
"You've got the likes of PayPal, you've got Google
wallet, but I think from a technology perspective there
will continue to be transformation and pressure on the payment
systems and the way individuals buy goods and services," he
said.
"It's very early stages, and it's very much looking at it
from the strategic perspective."
He also said the bank was on the lookout for international
wealth management acquisitions.
"If we found the right opportunity, particularly in the
international equity side that was complimentary, that would be
a logical area for us to invest in," he said.
RBC's previous foray into U.S. consumer banking is not one
the bank would like to repeat.
Its $2.2 billion purchase of North Carolina-based Centura
bank in 2001 quickly turned into a cash sinkhole for the bank as
it first struggled to turn a profit and then was hit by the
worst of the U.S. real estate crash.
While the bank currently has little presence in U.S.
consumer banking, its RBC Capital Markets wholesale bank has
grown steadily, and now is larger in the United States than it
is in Canada, Nixon said.