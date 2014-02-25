TORONTO Feb 25 Royal Bank of Canada
said on Tuesday that it had promoted Jennifer Tory to head of
its personal and commercial banking business, replacing Dave
McKay, who will become chief executive officer later this year.
Tory, 58, is currently RBC's regional president of Canadian
banking for the Greater Toronto region. She will take on her new
job, one of the highest-profile in the sector, in April.
Her responsibilities will include retail banking operations
and certain retail investment businesses in Canada, the United
States and the Caribbean for Canada's largest bank.
Domestic lending, long the key profit driver for Canadian
banks, has been under heavy scrutiny over the last few years
because of slowing loan growth and lingering questions about
whether the country's housing market will suffer a hard fall.
McKay will take over as president at the bank's annual
shareholder meeting on Wednesday and will succeed Gordon Nixon
at the bank's CEO in August.
RBC will also release its first-quarter results on
Wednesday.
The leadership shuffle comes during a changing of the guard
at two other top Canadian banks. Brian Porter took over from
Rick Waugh as CEO of Bank of Nova Scotia last year,
while Bharat Masrani will become CEO of Toronto-Dominion Bank
in November, replacing Ed Clark.