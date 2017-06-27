UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
TORONTO, June 27 Royal Bank of Canada on Tuesday agreed to pay C$21.8 million ($16.5 million) in compensation to clients who were charged excess fees for mutual fund products and fee-based accounts.
Canada's biggest lender agreed to make the payments as part of a settlement with the Ontario Securities Commission, the country's biggest securities regulator.
A number of other Canadian financial institutions have agreed to similar settlements.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce agreed to pay out C$73.3 million in compensation for excess fees last October. Bank of Montreal agreed to pay C$49.9 million to customers last December.
Fund manager CI Investments agreed to a C$156 million settlement last February and Bank of Nova Scotia agreed to a C$20 million settlement last July. Toronto-Dominion Bank agreed to pay C$13.5 million to customers in 2014.
RBC will also make voluntary payments totaling C$975,000 to the OSC under the terms of the settlement, the regulator said.
