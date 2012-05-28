Teck Resources posts quarterly profit after year-ago loss
Feb 15 Teck Resources Ltd, North America's largest producer of steel-making coal, reported a profit, compared to a year-ago loss, when it recorded one-time charges of C$536 million.
TORONTO May 28 Royal Bank of Canada said on Monday it has resolved several tax matters, allowing it to release about C$130 million previously set aside for potential tax payments.
The funds had been recorded against businesses that were discontinued in previous years, the bank said in a statement.
Canada's No. 1 bank also said it would earn interest income of C$50 million ($48.60 million) after tax, related to a refund of taxes paid in previous years.
The financial impact of these settlements will be reflected in its third quarter results. ($1 = 1.0289 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Euan Rocha)
ABIDJAN, Feb 15 Workers at Canadian Natural Resources' (CNR) Baobab and Espoir oil and gas fields in Ivory Coast on Wednesday ended a strike over employment conditions launched last week, the head of their union said.
* Record q4 adjusted profit attributable to shareholders of $930 million, or $1.61 per share