TORONTO May 28 Royal Bank of Canada
will register a C$180 million ($175.57 million) boost to its
third-quarter results after resolving a tax dispute with Canada
Revenue Agency in the bank's favor.
RBC, Canada's largest lender, said on Monday it would
release C$130 million from provisions taken to guard against
potential losses stemming from the dispute.
RBC spokeswoman Tanis Robinson said the bank had challenged
a CRA reassessment of taxes centered on capital markets
businesses the bank has since exited.
"We resolved these tax matters with the CRA... so we
released the provisions," she said.
The bank also will take a C$50 million gain on interest
income from a tax refund related to the same issue, the bank
said. The total amount will be reflected in the bank's
third-quarter results.
The Toronto-based bank has total assets of about C$800
billion, according to Reuters data. It earned about C$1.6
billion from continuing operations in the second quarter.
