April 22 RBC Wealth Management, part of Royal
Bank of Canada, hired two advisers at Naples, Florida
from UBS Financial Services Inc, the wealth management unit of
UBS AG.
Dustin Smith and James Rubinton managed $289 million in
client assets at UBS.
Senior registered client associates, Mandie Evans and Nicole
Molnar, will also join RBC.
A UBS spokesman was not immediately available to confirm the
departures.
RBC said on Monday it hired three Morgan Stanley
financial advisers, Brian Friday, Richard Bondi and Eric
Gregory, at a suburban Pittsburgh brokerage office.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)