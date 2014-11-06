BRIEF-Gaslog announces pricing of public offering of 8.875 pct senior notes due 2022
(Corrects spelling of director's name in second paragraph to Kirstin)
NEW YORK Nov 5 RBC Wealth Management, the U.S. brokerage arm of the Royal Bank of Canada, hired veteran broker Todd Watson away from Wells Fargo Advisors, where he managed $116 million in assets.
Watson, a fixed income expert with 27 years in the industry, joined RBC's office in Fort Lauderdale, Florida last month, said Kirstin Turner, director of RBC's West Palm Beach region, by email.
So far this year, RBC has hired 83 financial advisers managing around $8 billion in assets and with more than $59 million in production, according to an RBC statement. It employs around 2,000 advisers managing more than $278 billion of assets firm-wide.
Royal Bank of Canada is the largest retail bank in Canada, and a key focus is its financial services division. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
