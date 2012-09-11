Sept 11 RBC Wealth Management, a unit of Royal
Bank of Canada , has named Steve Sokic the new head
of its ultra-high-net-worth, trust, fiduciary and tax businesses
for its ultra-wealthy client base.
RBC said on Tuesday that Sokic, most recently a trust
director for the company based in Jersey, in the Channel
Islands, has relocated to Toronto to take on the newly created
role focused on building out the wealth manager's trust and
fiduciary services.
The appointment comes as part of a broader effort to
increase RBC's focus on its international ultra-high-net-worth
client segment, the company said, following the recent
appointment of Paul Patterson as deputy chair of the
group.
Toronto-based RBC, Canada's largest retail bank and the one
most focused on wealth management, has set its sights on global
wealth management as a key driver for growth.
RBC Wealth's global head, George Lewis, told Reuters in a
March interview that the firm plans to hire aggressively to
expand its business in Asia and Latin America, as well as more
established markets such as the United States and
Britain.
Sokic, who has worked for RBC for a decade, started with
RBC's trust operation in the Bahamas in 2002 before moving to
Jersey in 2006 to become trust director. Sokic began his finance
career at Deloitte in Canada, where he spent 10 years advising
on areas of international trust, tax and estate planning.