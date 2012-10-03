Oct 3 RBC Wealth Management, a division of the
Royal Bank of Canada , has expanded its broker
force in Colorado with a veteran team of advisers from Bank of
America's Merrill Lynch.
Advisers David Evans, Nepeta Godec and Patty Eckelberry
joined RBC's Denver Tech office from Merrill, where they managed
$177 million in client assets and generated about $1.2 million
in revenue last year.
Evans, a 36-year industry veteran, had also previously
worked at Wachovia and Dain Rauscher before Merrill, according
to regulatory filings.
Dan Ball, RBC's Denver complex director, said the firm has
had a lot more interest over the past few years from veteran
advisers whose parent companies were affected by the 2008
financial crisis.
"RBC rose to be a firm that is stable and secure," Ball said
in an interview on Wednesday. "Advisers and clients are looking
for that."
RBC Wealth Management has more than $227 billion in client
assets managed by nearly 2,000 advisers across the United
States.
The firm also recently added another veteran Merrill team in
California that managed $250 million in client assets.
With these new recruits, RBC has added at least 26
experienced advisers this year from major brokerages, including
Merrill, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and Wells Fargo Advisors.
Those recruits managed more than $2 billion in client assets at
their previous firms, based on moves tracked by Reuters.