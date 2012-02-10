Feb 10 RBC Wealth Management has hired a veteran adviser from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney who managed $122 million in client assets at his old firm, RBC director Richard Sorenson told Reuters on Friday.

Roger Molatore, a legacy adviser from Smith Barney, joined RBC's Portland, Oregon, office on Friday -- his first time moving to a new firm since starting his career as an adviser nearly three decades ago.

"My recruiting efforts have been focused on people who have not moved around but who have been stable for a long period of time," Sorenson said in an interview. Sorenson himself had been with UBS AG for more than two decades, before joining RBC in 2009.

"I'm not interested in people who are just coming in for a stop and then moving on to the next check," he said.

Sorenson, who said he spent years recruiting Molatore, manages 10 offices in Idaho, Oregon and Washington. Molatore joins about 40 other advisers in RBC's Portland office.

"People come here because of the safety of the Canadian banking business," said Sorenson, who said that his adviser recruits on average bring over 96 percent of their clients when they move to RBC.

RBC Wealth Management, which has about 2,000 advisers in the United States, is a division of Royal Bank of Canada and has more than $227 billion in assets under management. Morgan Stanley owns a conrolling interest in Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, with Citigroup Inc, which had owned Smith Barney, owning a minority stake.

Molatore, who last year generated $800,000 in revenue, is joined by his assistant, Aimee Funk, a 16-year industry veteran. (Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)