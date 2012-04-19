April 19 RBC Wealth Management, a division of
the Royal Bank of Canada , added five advisers from
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney on Thursday in its latest big hire
out of the largest U.S. brokerage.
Advisers Scott Sides, Josh Smeltzer and Brock Hively joined
RBC in York, Pennsylvania, from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney,
where they made up the Sides Group. The three advisers are
joined by Thomas McCracken, also a former Morgan Stanley adviser
who has linked up with the group at RBC. Adviser Denise Potter,
the fifth new hire, has joined RBC as an individual producer.
"I view the Pennsylvania market as a really good opportunity
for RBC to grow," said Philadelphia complex director Scott
Ceniccola in an interview on Thursday. "It's been a real
opportunity for us."
The five advisers now report to Ceniccola, who said business
revenue in the region has grown fourfold since he became complex
director in 2004.
"We've really elevated our profiles on who we're trying to
attract to the firm," Ceniccola said. "We're trying to attract
the best performers in the country."
The five new hires had a combined annual production of $2.8
million and managed $330 million in client assets at Morgan
Stanley Smith Barney. The advisers cater to high net worth
individuals and have a focus on 401(k)s and retirement planning.
The Sides group also manages $200 million in 401(k) assets
outside of the firm, in addition to their client assets managed
at the firm. While Potter has joined as an individual producer,
she has also partnered with the Sides group on her 401(k)
business.
Sides, a 26-year industry veteran, joined Citigroup in
the early 1990s and had been with the firm for nearly two
decades through Citi Smith Barney's merger with Morgan Stanley's
wealth unit in 2009 - when the firm became Morgan Stanley
Smith Barney. Smeltzer, Hively, McCracken and Potter also
started with Citi.
The advisers are joined by registered client associates Amy
Jacobs and Linda Hickman.
"They're a top-performing team that had been on our radar
screen for a number of years," Ceniccola said. "We talked, and I
felt that what they were looking for was a small firm culture
with access to a flatter management structure."
RBC Wealth Management has more than $227 billion in client
assets managed by nearly 2,000 advisers across the United
States. The firm has made a number of big hires from Morgan
Stanley Smith Barney so far in 2012, including teams in New
Jersey, Oregon and Pennsylvania. New hires from Morgan Stanley
Smith Barney into RBC so far this year managed almost $1 billion
in client assets.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; editing by M.D. Golan)