April 19 RBC Wealth Management, a division of the Royal Bank of Canada , added five advisers from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney on Thursday in its latest big hire out of the largest U.S. brokerage.

Advisers Scott Sides, Josh Smeltzer and Brock Hively joined RBC in York, Pennsylvania, from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, where they made up the Sides Group. The three advisers are joined by Thomas McCracken, also a former Morgan Stanley adviser who has linked up with the group at RBC. Adviser Denise Potter, the fifth new hire, has joined RBC as an individual producer.

"I view the Pennsylvania market as a really good opportunity for RBC to grow," said Philadelphia complex director Scott Ceniccola in an interview on Thursday. "It's been a real opportunity for us."

The five advisers now report to Ceniccola, who said business revenue in the region has grown fourfold since he became complex director in 2004.

"We've really elevated our profiles on who we're trying to attract to the firm," Ceniccola said. "We're trying to attract the best performers in the country."

The five new hires had a combined annual production of $2.8 million and managed $330 million in client assets at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney. The advisers cater to high net worth individuals and have a focus on 401(k)s and retirement planning.

The Sides group also manages $200 million in 401(k) assets outside of the firm, in addition to their client assets managed at the firm. While Potter has joined as an individual producer, she has also partnered with the Sides group on her 401(k) business.

Sides, a 26-year industry veteran, joined Citigroup in the early 1990s and had been with the firm for nearly two decades through Citi Smith Barney's merger with Morgan Stanley's wealth unit in 2009 - when the firm became Morgan Stanley Smith Barney. Smeltzer, Hively, McCracken and Potter also started with Citi.

The advisers are joined by registered client associates Amy Jacobs and Linda Hickman.

"They're a top-performing team that had been on our radar screen for a number of years," Ceniccola said. "We talked, and I felt that what they were looking for was a small firm culture with access to a flatter management structure."

RBC Wealth Management has more than $227 billion in client assets managed by nearly 2,000 advisers across the United States. The firm has made a number of big hires from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney so far in 2012, including teams in New Jersey, Oregon and Pennsylvania. New hires from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney into RBC so far this year managed almost $1 billion in client assets. (Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; editing by M.D. Golan)