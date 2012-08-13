Aug 13 RBC Wealth Management, a division of the
Royal Bank of Canada , has expanded its adviser
base in California with a team of veteran hires who joined the
firm from Wells Fargo & Co.
Advisers Tim Bockhold and Bob Voorhees, who managed more
than $200 million in client assets with their team, moved to RBC
Wealth in early August from Wells Fargo Advisors, the brokerage
unit owned by San Francisco-based Wells Fargo & Co.
Both Bockhold and Voorhees had been legacy A.G. Edwards &
Sons advisers, and moved to Wells Fargo only after their firm
was acquired in 2007 by Wachovia, which one year later became a
part of Wells.
"The big institution ... was not where they felt
comfortable," said RBC branch manager David Thompson, who runs
the Newport Beach branch where Bockhold and Voorhees are based.
"They were looking for more of a boutique feel."
Thompson said RBC Wealth, with roughly 2,000 U.S.-based
advisers and $227 billion in client assets, reminded the
advisers of their original small-firm roots. Wells Fargo
Advisors comparatively has more than 15,000 advisers managing
$1.2 trillion in client assets.
Bockhold, a nearly two-decade industry veteran, joined RBC
Wealth as a senior vice president, while Voorhees joined the
firm as a first vice president. The advisers were joined by
client associates Maureen Ortiz and Kathleen Carroll.
RBC Wealth's Newport Beach office has 14 advisers including
the recent hires. Thompson said he hopes to add at least five
advisers within the next 12 months.
Since the start of the year, RBC Wealth as a whole has added
at least 20 experienced advisers from major brokerages,
including Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, Wells Fargo Advisors and
Bank of America's Merrill Lynch. Those new recruits managed more
than more than $1.9 billion in client assets at their previous
firms, based on moves tracked by Reuters.