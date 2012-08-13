Aug 13 RBC Wealth Management, a division of the Royal Bank of Canada , has expanded its adviser base in California with a team of veteran hires who joined the firm from Wells Fargo & Co.

Advisers Tim Bockhold and Bob Voorhees, who managed more than $200 million in client assets with their team, moved to RBC Wealth in early August from Wells Fargo Advisors, the brokerage unit owned by San Francisco-based Wells Fargo & Co.

Both Bockhold and Voorhees had been legacy A.G. Edwards & Sons advisers, and moved to Wells Fargo only after their firm was acquired in 2007 by Wachovia, which one year later became a part of Wells.

"The big institution ... was not where they felt comfortable," said RBC branch manager David Thompson, who runs the Newport Beach branch where Bockhold and Voorhees are based. "They were looking for more of a boutique feel."

Thompson said RBC Wealth, with roughly 2,000 U.S.-based advisers and $227 billion in client assets, reminded the advisers of their original small-firm roots. Wells Fargo Advisors comparatively has more than 15,000 advisers managing $1.2 trillion in client assets.

Bockhold, a nearly two-decade industry veteran, joined RBC Wealth as a senior vice president, while Voorhees joined the firm as a first vice president. The advisers were joined by client associates Maureen Ortiz and Kathleen Carroll.

RBC Wealth's Newport Beach office has 14 advisers including the recent hires. Thompson said he hopes to add at least five advisers within the next 12 months.

Since the start of the year, RBC Wealth as a whole has added at least 20 experienced advisers from major brokerages, including Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, Wells Fargo Advisors and Bank of America's Merrill Lynch. Those new recruits managed more than more than $1.9 billion in client assets at their previous firms, based on moves tracked by Reuters.