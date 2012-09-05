Sept 5 RBC Wealth Management, a division of the
Royal Bank of Canada , strengthened its broker
force in California with a team of veteran advisers from Bank of
America's Merrill Lynch.
Advisers Scott Robinson, Christian Reuter and Jeanette
Cameron moved to RBC in August from Merrill, where they managed
$250 million in client assets and generated $1.4 million in
annual production last year.
The advisers joined RBC in La Jolla, California, a seaside
community in the greater San Diego area, where Larry Andrews is
branch director.
Robinson, a 25-year industry veteran, was a senior vice
president at Merrill. Before joining Merrill, the advisers had
also previously worked at Morgan Stanley, where Robinson had
spent nearly two decades.
RBC Wealth Management has more than $227 billion in client
assets managed by nearly 2,000 advisers across the United
States.
The firm also recently added a veteran team of advisers from
Wells Fargo Advisors in Newport Beach, California. Those
advisers, who moved in early August, managed more than $200
million in client assets.
With these new recruits, RBC has added at least 23
experienced advisers this year from major brokerages, including
Merrill, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and Wells Fargo Advisors.
Those recruits managed more than $2 billion in client assets at
their previous firms, based on moves tracked by Reuters.