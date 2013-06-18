June 18 The number of millionaires in the world
jumped 9.2 percent to 12 million last year, in part because of
simultaneous strength in the stock, bond and real estate
markets, according to a study of the high-net-worth population.
The survey, released Tuesday by RBC Wealth Management and
Capgemini Financial Services, tracked high-net-worth people,
whom it defined as those with more than $1 million that they can
invest.
North America was home to the highest number of millionaires
- 3.7 million. But the study projected that the Asia-Pacific
region, which held the top spot in 2011, would reclaim it.
Part of the strength in North America came from rising
equities markets - the Standard & Poor's 500 stock index
gained 13 percent in 2012. North American investors put 37
percent of their money into stocks, a higher proportion than
people in the Asia-Pacific region, where investors tend to be
more conservative, the study said.
The amount of wealth held by the world's richest people also
increased substantially, rising 10 percent to $46.2 trillion,
well above the pre-economic crisis level of $40.7 trillion in
2007. The study forecast high-net-worth wealth would increase
6.5 percent annually to $55.8 trillion by 2015, mainly because
of growth in the Asia-Pacific region.
The survey found that 53 percent of wealthy U.S. individuals
would prefer to have a single firm handle their financial
accounts. However, a 2011 study from Boston-based research firm
Aite Group showed more than half of high-net worth investors
held their money in four or more financial institutions.
"Having one super-adviser would be preferred, but finding
someone who can do that well is hard," said Aite analyst Sophie
Schmitt.
The RBC-Capgemini survey polled more than 4,000
high-net-worth people globally in February and March, including
736 Americans.