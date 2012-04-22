* RBC currently has 15 wealth management staff in Dubai
* Eyeing acquisition opportunities
* MidEast assets under management may hit $6.7 trn by 2015 -
BCG report
By Dinesh Nair
DUBAI, April 22 Royal Bank of Canada
expects to double the number of wealth management employees in
its Dubai office in the near future, and is open to
opportunities for acquisitions, a senior executive said on
Sunday.
Toronto-based RBC has set its sights on global wealth
management as a key driver for growth, targeting organic growth
in the United States, Britain, Asia, the Middle East and Latin
America as well as small or medium-sized acquisitions to build
its global wealth, private banking and trust business.
"We currently have 15 people in our Dubai office and will
expect to double that in the next two to three years," Barend
Janssens, head of the bank's wealth management in emerging
markets told reporters in Dubai.
The world's sixth-largest wealth manager wants to more than
double its adviser headcount in emerging markets to at least 220
by 2015 as it seeks to expand its business there from C$20
billion ($20 billion) to C$50 billion, it said last month.
RBC, Canada's largest retail bank and the one most focused
on wealth management, has been relatively unscathed by the
global financial crisis and has successfully lured away top
talents from crisis-hit U.S. and European institutions scaling
down operations.
The bank also agreed to buy some overseas divisions of the
Coutts private banking business from Royal Bank of Scotland
last month.
"We are seeing acquisition opportunities across the board
now. For the first time, you are seeing examples of big banks
retrenching from certain regions. So you see moves around banks
within the industry which we are watching closely," Janssens
said.
Earlier this month, Reuters reported that Bank of America
Merrill Lynch had put its wealth management units
outside the United States up for sale, hoping to bring in up to
$3 billion for the sub-scale business.
Janssens declined to comment whether RBC would be interested
in the potential sale.
The Gulf Arab region, which includes Saudi Arabia, Kuwait
and the UAE, together pump a significant share of the world's
crude oil production, and global private banks have flocked to
the region lured by the region's growing ranks of millionaires.
The Middle East and Africa wealth management sector grew 8.6
percent in 2010 and overall assets under management could grow
to $6.7 trillion by 2015 helped by high oil prices, a study by
the Boston Consulting Group in June last year
showed.
The region's private banking sector has several pure-play
private banks like Julius Baer and Sarasin Alpen,
competing with diversified banks such as, J.P. Morgan
Chase and UBS.
