SINGAPORE, Sept 9 Property investment firm RB Capital plans to list property assets worth S$1.5 billion to S$2 billion ($1.2-$1.6 billion) in Singapore in the next 12-18 months, the Business Times reported on Friday.

"We are in the midst of appointing the lead managers," RB Capital Chief Executive Kishin RK told the Business Times in an interview.

Singapore-based RB Capital owns and manages residential, retail and office assets, according to the company's website.

The firm's hotel arm is developing a 210-room business-class hotel in Kuala Lumpur, which is expected to open in the second half of 2013, the newspaper said.

It also plans to announce another hotel acquisition in Singapore by the end of the year, the Business Times reported.

RB Capital was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 1.213 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)