BRIEF-Credem 2016 net profit down 21 pct on rescue fund contributions
* Phased-in CET1 ratio at end-2016 at 13.15 percent, fully phased at 11.9 pct
SINGAPORE, Sept 9 Property investment firm RB Capital plans to list property assets worth S$1.5 billion to S$2 billion ($1.2-$1.6 billion) in Singapore in the next 12-18 months, the Business Times reported on Friday.
"We are in the midst of appointing the lead managers," RB Capital Chief Executive Kishin RK told the Business Times in an interview.
Singapore-based RB Capital owns and manages residential, retail and office assets, according to the company's website.
The firm's hotel arm is developing a 210-room business-class hotel in Kuala Lumpur, which is expected to open in the second half of 2013, the newspaper said.
It also plans to announce another hotel acquisition in Singapore by the end of the year, the Business Times reported.
RB Capital was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 1.213 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)
LISBON, Feb 8 Spain's Caixabank successfully completed the takeover of Portugal's second-largest listed lender, Banco BPI, paying 645 million euros to raise its stake to 84.5 percent from 45 percent, Euronext Lisbon said in a statement on Wednesday.
* Thornburg Investment Management Inc reports a 6.36 percent passive stake in Avinger Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2kTvcmI)