SINGAPORE, Sept 9 Property investment firm RB Capital said it plans to list assets worth S$1.5 billion to S$2 billion ($1.2-$1.6 billion) in Singapore in the next 12-18 months, looking to benefit from the growth in tourism in Southeast Asia.

Singapore-based RB Capital, which owns and manages retail, hotel and office assets, is in the middle of appointing lead managers for the deal.

"Taking into consideration the current global market uncertainties, we are looking out for a timely opportunity to list when there is greater market clarity," Kishin RK, chief executive of RB Capital Group, said in a statement, confirming his earlier comments published by a local newspaper.

The company is also exploring opportunities to expand in Thailand and Indonesia, and will develop a business-class hotel in Kuala Lumpur that is expected to open in the second half of 2013, it said in a statement.

It also plans to announce another hotel acquisition in Singapore by the end of the year.

