SINGAPORE, Sept 9 Property investment firm RB
Capital said it plans to list assets worth S$1.5 billion to S$2
billion ($1.2-$1.6 billion) in Singapore in the next 12-18
months, looking to benefit from the growth in tourism in
Southeast Asia.
Singapore-based RB Capital, which owns and manages retail,
hotel and office assets, is in the middle of appointing lead
managers for the deal.
"Taking into consideration the current global market
uncertainties, we are looking out for a timely opportunity to
list when there is greater market clarity," Kishin RK, chief
executive of RB Capital Group, said in a statement, confirming
his earlier comments published by a local newspaper.
The company is also exploring opportunities to expand in
Thailand and Indonesia, and will develop a business-class hotel
in Kuala Lumpur that is expected to open in the second half of
2013, it said in a statement.
It also plans to announce another hotel acquisition in
Singapore by the end of the year.
"The tourism and hospitality sectors across Southeast Asia
are enjoying sustained steady growth, with the hotel sector
showing strong potential for further growth and development,"
Kishin said.
($1 = 1.213 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)