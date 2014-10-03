BRIEF-Tonix pharmaceuticals announces 1-for-10 reverse stock split
* Tonix pharmaceuticals announces 1-for-10 reverse stock split
Oct 3 RBC Capital Markets, the investment banking arm of Royal Bank of Canada, said it appointed Helima Croft a managing director and chief commodities strategist.
Croft joins from Barclays Plc, where she was head of North American commodities research, specializing in oil and natural gas and base and precious metals, RBC Capital said in a statement.
Based in New York, Croft will report to Marc Harris, head of global research.
She has also worked at the Council on Foreign Affairs and the Central Intelligence Agency. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)
