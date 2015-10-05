BRIEF-Carbonite announces pricing of private offering of $125 mln of 2.50 pct convertible senior notes
* Carbonite announces pricing of private offering of $125 million of 2.50 pct convertible senior notes
Oct 5 RBC Global Asset Management, a unit of Royal Bank of Canada, appointed Brian Fairhurst director of advisory solutions and Roger Goncalves director of offshore advisory solutions.
Fairhurst will be based in Boston, while Goncalves will be based in New York, the company said.
Fairhurst joins from F-Squared Investments and has previously worked at BlackRock and iShares.
Goncalves joins RBC Global from United Realty Capital. He has previously worked at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Permal Group and AllianceBernstein Investments. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)
* Carbonite announces pricing of private offering of $125 million of 2.50 pct convertible senior notes
* Neuroderm announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results