BRIEF-US Foods Holding expects net sales for Q1 2017 to be about $5.8 bln
* Says net sales for 13-week period ended april 1, 2017 are expected to be approximately $5.8 billion - sec filing
March 1 RBC Global Asset Management, a unit of Royal Bank of Canada, has named Charles Byrne and Andrew Gordon as co-heads of alternative investment sales for the United States.
Prior to joining RBC, Byrne was a managing director and head of global business development at Regiment Capital Advisors.
Gordon was previously a managing director in investor relations at Marathon Asset Management. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)
* Says net sales for 13-week period ended april 1, 2017 are expected to be approximately $5.8 billion - sec filing
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advance discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.