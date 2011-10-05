JOHANNESBURG Oct 5 South Africa's Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) confirmed on Wednesday that its chief executive Raymond Chirwa had quit his job after only two years at the helm of the company.

RBCT said Chirwa, who had been with the company for a total of nine years, had resigned to "explore other ventures".

Alan Waller, the general manager for finance, will serve as acting chief executive until further notice, the terminal said in a statement.

RBCT, the world's single largest export coal terminal, ships coal to Europe and Asia for all major South African producers.

The terminal recently completed an expansion to handle up to 91 million tonnes of coal, but has been unable to use the full capacity due to bottlenecks on the rail lines linking the terminal with coal mines in the country's Mpumalanga province.

Shareholders in the terminal include Anglo American , Xstrata , Exxaro and Optimum Coal . (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)