April 12 RBC Wealth Management, a division of
Royal Bank of Canada , said on Friday it has hired
a veteran manager from Swiss bank UBS AG's U.S.
brokerage division to oversee its Denver Tech office as branch
director.
Robert Magel, who has worked in the advising industry for
three decades, joined RBC in March from UBS Wealth Management
Americas, the fourth-largest U.S. brokerage. Magel was a branch
and complex manager at UBS, based in Stockton, California.
UBS declined to comment on Magel's departure.
Magel was also a financial adviser at Dean Witter earlier in
his career, and later at Morgan Stanley, where he was a branch
manager and regional manager.
In his new role, Magel will oversee advisers in RBC's Denver
office, one of the five branches the firm has in Colorado. The
others are in Boulder, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins and
Pueblo.
Toronto-based RBC, Canada's largest retail bank and the one
most focused on wealth management, has set its sights on global
wealth management as a key driver of growth. RBC Wealth
Management has about 2,000 advisers managing more than $235
billion in client assets.
RBC also said in late March it hired five advisers from
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management to join its Pittsburgh office.