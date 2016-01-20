Jan 20 RBC Wealth Management, a unit of Royal Bank of Canada, has hired a team of brokers from Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch unit.

The team, known as Prentice Group, comprises financial advisers Tom Prentice, Young Chung, and client associates Tricia Prentice and Stephanie Barsness.

The team manages about $280 million in client assets and joins RBC Wealth's Palm Desert office. (Reporting by Krishna Chaithanya in Bengaluru)