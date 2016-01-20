BRIEF-Allergan says it has entered into a clinical trial agreement with Novartis to conduct a phase 2b study
* Announced it has entered into a clinical trial agreement with Novartis to conduct a phase 2b study, using Allergan's Cenicriviroc
Jan 20 RBC Wealth Management, a unit of Royal Bank of Canada, has hired a team of brokers from Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch unit.
The team, known as Prentice Group, comprises financial advisers Tom Prentice, Young Chung, and client associates Tricia Prentice and Stephanie Barsness.
The team manages about $280 million in client assets and joins RBC Wealth's Palm Desert office. (Reporting by Krishna Chaithanya in Bengaluru)
HOUSTON/PUNTO FIJO, Venezuela, April 18 In the scorching heat of the Caribbean Sea, workers in scuba suits scrub crude oil by hand from the hull of the Caspian Galaxy, a tanker so filthy it can't set sail in international waters.