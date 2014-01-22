BRIEF-Owens Corning CEO Michael Thaman's 2016 total compensation was $8.9 mln
* Owens Corning- CEO Michael H. Thaman's 2016 total compensation was $8.9 million versus $8.3 million in 2015
Jan 22 RBC Wealth Management, the U.S. brokerage operation of Royal Bank of Canada, said it had hired financial adviser Kelly Kerr from UBS.
Kerr has 14 years of industry experience with more than $115 million in assets under management.
He joined earlier this month in the company's San Antonio, Texas office, RBC Wealth said on Wednesday.
* Manpowergroup appoints josé brenninkmeijer to lead its netherlands business
