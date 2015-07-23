July 23 RBC Wealth Management, a division of Royal Bank of Canada, said financial adviser Bob Cordiak has rejoined the firm.

Cordiak, who previously worked for RBC Wealth for 15 years, rejoined the firm's Dallas office from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, where he spent the past six years.

Cordiak manages $160 million in client assets, RBC Wealth said on Thursday. (Reporting by Krishna Chaithanya in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)