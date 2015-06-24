June 24 RBC Wealth Management, a division of Royal Bank of Canada, said it hired two financial advisers from Merrill Lynch.

Dodd Newton Koeckert and Nicholas Anger, part of the Koeckert Anger Group, managed $1.2 billion of client assets at Merrill Lynch, RBC Wealth said.

Koeckert and Anger, who have a combined 42 years of experience, joined RBC's Stamford office.

Merrill Lynch was not immediately available to confirm the move. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru)