BRIEF-Starcore qtrly loss per share C$0.03
* Starcore international-equivalent gold production from mine operations of 11,794 ounces in period ended jan 31, 2017 versus production of 13,215 ounces
Sept 17 RBC Wealth Management said it appointed Iggy Chong, Lorraine Lam and Yi-An Chen as Greater China Heads.
They will be based in Hong Kong and will report to Michael Yong-Haron, managing director and head, RBC Wealth Management, North Asia.
The Greater China teams focus on Hong Kong, China and Taiwan.
Chong joins as a managing director from Coutts, where he worked for 20 years. Lam will be an executive director and joins RBC WM from Credit Suisse. Chen also joins as an executive director and was previously with ANZ Hong Kong.
RBC Wealth Management operates as a division of RBC Capital Markets LLC in the United States. (Reporting By Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
WASHINGTON, March 17 Arconic Inc said on Friday it had dropped its request for a $259 million loan from the U.S. Energy Department, a day after the Trump administration proposed killing the program aimed at boosting manufacturing of advanced technology vehicles.
March 17 Speculators bolstered bullish bets on the U.S. dollar, pushing net longs to their highest since late January, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday and calculations by Reuters.