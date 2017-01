Aug 30 RBC Wealth Management U.S., a unit of RBC Capital Markets LLC, said it had hired a team including five financial advisers from Morgan Stanley in Texas.

The team, called Evergreen Group, manages more than $1 billion in assets and is led by Managing Director Phillip Friesen.

The team, which also has two client associates, will operate out of RBC Wealth Management's Lufkin and San Antonio offices. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)